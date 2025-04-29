Harrowing pictures show Milton Keynes dad being unlawfully killed by police, who "threw him around like a rag doll' in full view of hospital staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrowing photos have emerged of a young dad being unlawfully killed by police, who 'threw him around like a rag doll' in full view of hospital staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They show 24-year-old Brian Ringrose being restrained face-down on the floor the Accident and Emergency department at Milton Keynes University Hospital for 25 minutes.

He was already suffering from the effects of an overdose and his moans of pain could be heard by medical professionals and patients during prolonged restraint, which has been described as “a form of torture” by an expert witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brutal treatment caused his airways to become blocked as well as muscle tearing and hemorrhaging across both shoulders, an inquest heard.

Police can bee seen holding Brian Ringrose face down on the floor in A&E

A six-week jury inquest has now concluded the restraint was an “excessive use of force” and Brian’s death was an unlawful killing unlawful act manslaughter by police.

He had been arrested in January 2021 following a domestic incident in a city Travelodge. Police took him to hospital after it became clear he had taken an overdose of his prescription medication.

Afterwards, hospital staff mistakenly informed police he had been discharged into their custody, with neither police nor hospital staff querying this fact - even though Brian was semi-conscious and incapable of speech, the inquest heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers then attempted to take Mr Ringrose back to custody. But, despite the fact that he was handcuffed, had to restrain him in the middle of the busy A&E department.

Brian Ringrose had three children and another on the away at the time of his death

Immediately after the restraint, officers took him to a custody vehicle but then officers then realised he required immediate medical attention. He was taken back into the hospital and placed in an induced coma.

Sadly he died on 2 February 2021.

His death was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which found two Milton Keynes-based police officers who restrained a Brian had committed gross misconduct.

However, the officers, PC Martyn Jones and PC Daniel Simson were never prosecuted, despite Brian’s family trying to challenge the Crown Prosecution Service decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, three years after Brian died, their cases were dealt with internally. PC Jones was dismissed without notice while PC Simson was been given a final written warning that will stay on his file for five years.

After the inquest, Brian's mum Mary said her son had struggled with mental health issues since his teens and had been in and out of hospitals for treatment.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, she said: “He shouldn't have been treated in that way. 'They treated him like a rag doll.”

The family were represented by the charity INQUEST, which provides support and expertise related to state-related deaths and their investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An INQUEST spokesperson said this week: “The restraint, during most of which Brian was pinned forcibly to the floor face down, lasted around 25 minutes. PC Daniel Simson strapped his legs and PC Martyn Jones handcuffed his wrists behind his back. PC Jones then forced Brian’s arms backwards over his head by the cuffs for most of the period of restraint, causing muscle tearing and hemorrhaging across both shoulders.

"The jury found that this would have caused Brian “excruciating pain” and that the police officers present ought to have been aware of this. It was suggested that – far from struggling to escape – Brian had been fighting for his life. All of this was witnessed by hospital staff. None intervened.”

After the restraint, Brian was semi-conscious and five police officers strapped Mr Ringrose him into a flexible stretcher, carried him past hospital staff and into a police van, the inquest heard.

The inquest concluded his death was an unlawful killing through an unlawful act of manslaughter by a former Thames Valley Police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was contributed to by neglect by one officer who was involved in the restraint. Two other officers and medical staff who were also present contributed by neglect, as they did not intervene..

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said afterwards: “We are deeply sorry, and truly saddened, for what happened...

“It is clear that how our officers dealt with Mr Ringrose was not acceptable and did not follow approved training.

“Mr Ringrose was subjected to excessive force through restraint by a former officer, which was completely unacceptable. The technique used, was and is not, an approved restraint technique and did not follow the force’s operational guidance or approved practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, the care and monitoring of Mr Ringrose during the prolonged restraint was wholly inadequate and again did not follow operational training and guidance.

Meanwhile, the Ringrose family has thanked the inquest jury for listening “carefully and respectfully” to the shocking evidence of how Brian died, and for finally giving him some justice. But they are still pushing for criminal charges to be brought against the police officers.

Acting for Brian’s mother and sons, lawyer Carolynn Gallwey said: “This was a deeply shocking and brutal police restraint, all the more so given that it took place on the floor of a hospital with healthcare staff looking on but not intervening. This type of death should simply not still be occurring given that knowledge of the risks of restraint has supposedly been embedded in police training for many years.

"Brian’s family will be asking the CPS to look again at criminal charges. The family were also astonished to learn today that Milton Keynes Hospital has still not addressed some of their most serious failings around Brian’s death. The family will continue to seek accountability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selen Cavcav Senior Caseworker at INQUEST said: “Brian was at no stage medically fit to be discharged into custody following an overdose, and he deserved to be treated with care, compassion, and respect. Instead, the police violently restrained him.

"They and the healthcare staff left him to die on the hospital floor. Police must not be above the law: proper due process must now follow to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable”