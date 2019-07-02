Have you seen missing James from Milton Keynes?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who has been reported missing from Milton Keynes.

James John Claydon, who is 63 years old, was last seen at his home address in Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes yesterday (Monday).

Missing James John Claydon

James is white, around 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build and short brown/grey hair.

He was last seen wearing distinctive plum-coloured casual trousers.

It is believed he will be in a blue Vauxhall Astra 5-door saloon car with a partial registration number beginning S412.

James is known to frequent the Biggleswade area of Bedfordshire as well as Milton Keynes and Essex.

He does not have important medication with him.

Inspector Matt Wilkinson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We and James’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anybody who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, or has seen a car matching the description given, to contact police.

“I am also appealing directly to James, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police you’re your family. You’re in no trouble, but we want to ensure that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information as to James’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour enquiry centre 101, quoting URN 695 (1/7) or in an emergency, call 999.