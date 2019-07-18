Have you seen missing teenage boy in Milton Keynes? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Ashdon Grant, 14, from Kempston was last seen on Tuesday at 6.30pm and officers believe he may be in Milton Keynes. A police spokesman said: "Any information about his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference number MPC/2339/19." Have you seen missing Ashdon? Call for action on air guns after pet cats bear brunt of cruelty cases in Bedfordshire and beyond