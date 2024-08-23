Have you seen these men? Police release images after offenders light petrol fire at illegal car meet in Milton Keynes
Shortly before midnight, on Saturday (August 17) , two men poured a large circle of petrol and ignited it for vehicles to drive around it, at an illegal car meet at Asda car park on Bletcham Way.
This melted the tarmac and caused a large amount of damage to the car park.
Investigating officer Tyrone Powell said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognise the people in the photo to please come forward.
“We are also asking any witnesses or anyone with information or any images or footage of the assault to contact us via 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240396844.
“You can also send footage to us, like dash-cam or mobile phone footage, directly via this dedicated online portal.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”