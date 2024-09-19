Have you seen this person? Police release CCTV image after burglary in Bletchley
On Thursday August 22, at 12.30am on Mill Road, three individuals broke into a garage on Mill Road. They removed the door and stole a KTM motor bike.
Investigating officer DC Olivia Conrad Smith said: “We are releasing CCTV of images of an individual who may have information in connection with this burglary.
“We would ask anyone who recognise this individual, or if this is you, please call 101 quoting reference 43240403253 or you can provide information online.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can provide your information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”