Have you seen this wanted man in Milton Keynes?
He did not appear in court when summonsed for serious charges
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:04 am
Police are searching for a man with connections in MK who is wanted for not appearing in court.
Marcus Golding, 27, failed to appear in court for a number of serious crimes, say police in North Yorkshire.
Golding has links to MK and also nearby Northampton and Luton, say officers.
If you have any information, please call the police on 101 quoting reference number 12210188034.