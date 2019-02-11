Have you seen wanted Nicholas Dobson in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted in connection with shoplifting, actual bodily harm and threats to commit criminal damage offences in Milton Keynes.

Nicholas Dobson, aged 30, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with numerous shoplifting offences between November 6 last year and February 8 this year at a Co-Op store in St Leger Court, Great Linford.

Wanted Nicholas Dobson

He is also wanted in connection with an actual bodily harm incident after a man in his thirties was punched at a Co-Op store in Newport Pagnell on January 30 and threats to commit criminal damage at a Co-Op store in St Leger Court, Great Linford on the February 5.

The victim did not need hospital treatment but sustained swelling and bruising to his eye.

Dobson is a white man, with black hair and a black beard. He is 6ft tall and has brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Newport Pagnell and Great Linford areas of Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Hall based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in tracing Dobson in connection with these offences.

“Anyone that knows of Dobson’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour police enquiry centre on 101, quoting the reference number 43190041378.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately.

“If anyone has information, please contact Thames Valley Police.”