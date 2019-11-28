Have you spotted this man in Milton Keynes?

Police are searching for a man accused of dangerous driving and assault who has failed to show up for court.

They have issued a warrant for the arrest of James Beesley, aged 28, whose last known address was in Wolverton.

He was this week due in court over dangerous driving and assault charges relating to incidents in Northampton in 2017.

Beesley is thought to move between the Northampton and Milton Keynes areas.

Anyone with information about Beesley’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000361324