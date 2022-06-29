Have your say about anti-social behaviour problems in your area of Milton Keynes

A series of drop-in community events are being held next week and frontline staff from the police, council and fire services will be on hand to listen and given advice.

People are being encouraged to go along and share their experiences so measures to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) can be planned.

The council and partners have promised they will then carry out inspections of areas of concern, such as spaces with poor lighting or secluded spaces.

Anti-social behaviour causes problems in many parts of MK

The initiative is part if MK Council’s Community Safety Week and is designed to raise awareness of what ASB is, and how and where to report it as part of its Community Safety The drop in sessions are:

Monday 4 July – Conniburrow Pavilion, 12-4pm

Tuesday 5 July – Frank Moran Centre in West Bletchley, 12-4pm

Wednesday 6 July – Lakes Estate, outside the Serpentine Court shops, 10am-2pm

Thursday 7 July – Rowans Family Centre at Fullers Slade, 10am-2pm

Friday 8 July – Fishermead Pirate Park, 11am-3pm

Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said: “ASB can be quite complex and people don’t always know how or who to report it to. That’s why we’re putting these events on, so local people can talk directly to colleagues and partners who are working hard to reduce ASB. I’d encourage residents to come along to the event in their area and have a chat."

She added: “I’m really grateful to the teams and agencies that have dedicated their time to this and I look forward to hearing from local people about what more we can do to improve community safety.”

ASB is defined in The Crime and Disorder Act (1998) as: “Acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause alarm, distress or harassment to one or more person not of the same household”