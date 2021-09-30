Have your say on potential changes to firearms and shotgun licensing in Milton Keynes following Plymouth shootings

People in Milton Keynes have been invited to have their say on potential changes to firearms licensing.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s has today opened a short survey to seek the public’s views on the amount of scrutiny of medical records and social media posts that police should undertake when granting or renewing a license.

It also questions and whether or not an applicant should pay the full costs of having their request processed.

This semi-automatic .22 Calibre rimfire rifle is one of the most dangerous weapons

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, is encouraging local people to take part in the survey.

Thousands of guns, including the most dangerous types of civilian-owned firearms, are legally held in Milton Keynes and Thames Valley.

Figures from the Home Office show there were a total of 25,182 firearms licensed by Thames Valley Police last year.

The guns, which are all covered by firearm certificates, include 572 shotguns classed as Section 1, which are multi-shot weapons that contain a magazine holding more than two rounds.

The Gun Control Network (GNC) has expressed concern at the prevalence of these weapons, which it said are similar to those used in mass shootings around the world and are not part of shooting traditions

PCC Mr Barber said he is keen to hear residents' views on the licensing of firearms.

“Results from this survey will feed into the Home Office review on the current arrangements for the licensing of guns,” he said.

Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Marc Jones, said: “There has been heightened public concern following the recent shooting of five people in Plymouth. I’d like to take this opportunity to extend my sympathies to all those affected by that tragic incident, and indeed to all victims of gun crime.

“The Home Office is currently reviewing arrangements for the licensing of guns and will shortly be introducing new statutory guidance to be followed by all police forces. Police and Crime Commissioners are elected to be the public’s voice in policing and so we want to hear what the public thinks about these issues, so we can feed those views to the Home Office.

“We want to hear all from sides including people who are, or have previously been, a registered firearms licence or shotgun certificate holder. The public may be surprised to hear that there are more than half a million licence holders in England and Wales, who legally own nearly 2million firearms. We know the overwhelming majority do so safely and responsibly.

“So, while it is absolutely right that we have a discussion on licensing, we should be careful to ensure any changes to guidance or legislation are proportionate, reflect the public’s views, and above all are effective at keeping people safe.”

The survey, which can be completed online, takes just a few minutes to complete and will close for responses at 5pm on Wednesday 20 October.