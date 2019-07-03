Heart-stopping moment for family of missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

Family and friends of missing teen Leah Croucher have faced another heart-stopping wait as police were called to investigate reports of a "sinister smell" near Topps Tiles store.

It was feared the smell in undergrowth surrounding Bletchley Trading Outlet in Bletchley's West Granby could be that of a decomposing body.

Missing Leah Croucher

Police officers turned out in force immediately and scoured the area.

"Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm. There was something sisnister about the smell and we were all praying it was not a body," said one worker from the outlet.

A police spokesman said today: "This was a search activity taking place in connection to the investigation into missing person Leah Croucher. Nothing of significance was found and the search has now concluded."

Leah, 19 has been missing since February 15 after vanishing without trace during her walk to work.

Anybody with any information should call police urgently on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.