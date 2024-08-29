Heartless crooks put public safety at risk by stealing drain covers in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public appeal has been made to catch callous crooks who are stealing drain covers from city streets to sell them down as scrap metal.

Even though all local scrapyards and dealers are now refusing to take the covers, the thieves are still persisting.

In one area of Wolverton, no less than 10 covers have been removed over the past two weeks.

And each one has left a deep exposed hole that could prove lethal if someone fell down it.

The drains have been left dangerously exposed by the scrap metal thieves

Today (Thursday) Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council put out an appeal on social media urging people to report any drains or manholes with missing covers and also to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

It is hoped that the crooks have been recorded on CCTV or doorbell cameras and can be traced and prosecuted for theft and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for the town council said the latest spate of thefts was on Wolverton Mill, in an industrial area that is a common route for children to walk to school.

"Drains without covers are a big risk,” she said. “If residents come across any drains with missing covers, please can we request that you report this as a matter of urgency to Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) Highways Team on 01908 252353.”

The city council does its best to make the exposed drains safe as quickly as possible, often replacing the old covers with new units that cannot be removed without specialist tools.

The latest spate is one of several experienced in the Wolverton and Greenleys area. Great Linford suffered a similar spate earlier this year, when all the drains covers in one street were stolen.

They cannot be sold legally as scrap unless someone has proof that they are authorised to possess them. However it is thought the cuplrits ship them abroad to be metled down.

If arrested, anyone stealing a drain cover could be sentended to up to seven years in prison for the theft and up to 10 years for criminal damage.

Traditionally, drain and manhole covers are made from cast iron, ductile iron, galvanised steel, concrete or a combination of several of these materials.