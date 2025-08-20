Heartless Milton Keynes man who threw his small dog to the floor in anger is given suspended prison sentence

A man who threw his Jack Russell cross dog to the floor in a fit of temper has been handed a suspended prison sentence as well as a ban on keeping pets.

A man has been banned from keeping animals for five years after he was caught on camera hurling his pet dog onto a floor at Milton Keynes.

Daniel Gurney hurled the dog, called Cali, so hard that she dislocated her hip and badly bruised her legs.

But he failed to take her to the vet and left her to limp, says the RSPCA.

Cali was taken to the vet by the RSPCA for treatment

The charity launched an investigation after receiving reports of an injured dog at the address in Fishermead’s Gurnards Avenue where Gurney was living in February last year.

They examined doorbell footage that showed the offender handling Cali roughly and then throwing her to the floor near to the flat door.

Afterwards the dog could be seen to be limping on the camera footage.

The RSPCA launched a prosecution against Gurney and he appeared for sentencing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Cali can be seen lying terrified on the floor after being thrown by Gurney

He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog by rough handling and throwing her to the floor. He also admitted causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide vet treatment for the injuries to the dogs’ legs.

Gurney, who is 29 and now living in Birch Court, Aylesbury, was handed a nine-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months. As part of the suspended sentence order he will have to complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) Days.

He was also banned from keeping pets for the next five years.

The court heard how RSPCA Inspector Stephanie Law attended at the defendant’s former partner’s home in Milton Keynes on February 8 last year. She t she could see bruising on Cali’s front leg and that the dog was limping. She took the canine to a local vet who confirmed the animal had suffered a dislocated hip.

Cali was seized by the police and taken into the care of the RSPCA.

“Cali wasn’t bearing weight on her front right leg where there was bruising under her armpit area. She was also using her back right leg intermittently with a noticeable limp,” said Inspector Law.

“The defendant’s ex-partner said she’d asked for help to get the dog to a vet. She said the defendant had dropped the dog off at her home a few days earlier saying he’d hurt her but he couldn’t remember what he had done.”

The vet who examined Cali was shown the doorbell footage of the incident and said that a reasonable owner would not have handled a dog in such a manner and would have sought veterinary advice as soon as they realised the dog was limping. The vet said the defendant’s actions had caused the dog unnecessary suffering.

Cali underwent surgery at RSPCA Finsbury Park Hospital and after making a good recovery she has been rehomed by the animal charity.

The court heard the defendant’s mitigation for his offending was that he was affected by mental health problems, for which he is now receiving treatment.

A district judge told Gurney to pay £400 of the prosecution’s costs as well as a victim surcharge of £114.

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Law said: “Cali must have been absolutely terrified when this defendant behaved so cruelly. She was violently thrown to the floor while he was in a fit of temper and then despite her suffering injuries as a result of his actions he didn’t take her to a vet afterwards.

“Fortunately, we secured footage which captured what the defendant did and that meant we were able to prosecute him and secure a ban which will prevent him from keeping animals for the next five years.”