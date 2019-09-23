Heartless thief jailed after stealing £10,000 worth of family jewellery from Milton Keynes home

A heartless thief has been jailed for three years after stealing more than £10,000 worth of family jewellery from a home he was invited into.

On August 8, Laurence Cawley, 46, of Willen Road, Newport Pagnell, was fleeing a Pennyland shop he had stolen from when he came across a woman who had fallen over.

Laurence Cawley

The crook helped the 52-year-old to her feet before taking her back home. She then invited Cawley into her property and offered him a drink to say thank you.

But while she did this, callous Cawley went upstairs and stole family jewellery worth more than £10,000.

He was later charged with burglary and shoplifting offences on August 12.

Cawley was also charged with three vehicle break-ins in Potters Lane on June 30, where he stole more than £8,500 worth of equipment.

Appearing before Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, September 18, Cawley pleaded guilty to one count of dwelling burglary, one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of shoplifting. He was sentenced to three years and four months’ on the same day.

Detective constable Martin Camp said: “Cawley has been sentenced to prison for his offences.

“He took advantage of a woman who was in need of help and stole a substantial amount of her jewellery while she was trying to thank him.

“We will not tolerate this sort of offending and we will always seek to bring to justice those responsible.”