Heavy police presence at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes after seemingly serious incident
A forensic tent has been erected
Paths and entrances leading to part of Willen Lake have been taped off by police who were called to a seemingly serious incident this lunchtime.
People have reported up to 15 police cars and numerous police and forensic officers in the car park bear the Peace Pagoda since just after midday.
One area, surrounding a car, was surrounded by police officers while another area of the car park contains and forensic tent and been has been taped off.
The Citizen has asked Thames Valley Police for a statement and we are awaiting a reply.