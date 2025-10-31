Hello, there’s a jaguar in my garden: Listen to some of the most ridiculous 999 Police calls

Thames Valley Police handle more than 3,000 calls a day and you’d expect people to only call if it’s a real emergency. But you'd be wrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the bizarre to the ridiculous – to some of the most desperate and harrowing, call handlers have heard it all, remaining calm and professional at all times and highlighting the very important 'behind the scenes' job they do.

One of the funniest complaints was from someone who reported their orange had been stolen to another moaning down the phone, singing a song then running off.

Others have called to report or ask:

Thames Valley Police control room handles more than 3,000 calls a day

What’s the big light in the sky? ( the sun)

My neighbour’s dog is barking.

Asking what size my feet are.

A dog running loose.

To have a moan about parking.

Sheep on the road.

Cows on the road.

A jaguar in the garden – turns out it was a badger.

My neighbour’s cat is in my garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve missed my doctor’s appointment and not happy that Police were not re-scheduling it.

Others call just because they want a chat in the middle of the night, or to report a stolen bag then realise they had only misplaced it in the house, so it’s just lost but expect the Police to find it.

One person even called to report seeing a jaguar in the garden - when on closer inspection it was a badger.

This week, Thames Valley Police are celebrating International Control Room Week and the incredible people behind the headsets - the control room teams who are the first to respond, even when no one sees them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the week, staff have shared a video featuring call handlers talking about the calls that made them laugh, the ones that moved them, and the moments that remind them why they do what they do.

Staff have to handle the calls patiently but also sensitively when faced with dealing some really difficult situations, which have included:

People carrying 6in screwdrivers.

Someone looking to end his life.

People involved in a car crash.

Victim of abuse with glass smashing.

Someone just admitting: I need help.

One staff member said on the TVP Facebook page, said: “Nearly 10 years doing it, some hilarious calls, some horrific calls, laughter and tears. 14 years out and there are still calls I remember vividly, sadly they are the worse ones.

Another stated: “Have far too many calls and incidents dealt with that stay with me and will always stay with me...from suicidal people to those actually murdered. There are of course the amusing ones too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes horrendous, sometimes hilarious. Team camaraderie is the best.”

A video posted on the site invites the public to share some of the calls staff handle, with the message:

“Please join us in saying a huge THANK YOU to these unsung heroes. Your work saves lives, supports communities, and keeps us all safe.”