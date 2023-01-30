Here is a list of all the defendants found guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court - including multiple drink-driving offences

REINDOLF AMPONSAH KAGYA

HILL MEAD, HARWELL, DIDCOT. Age: 36

Failed to give breath test, without a reasonable excuse, in Milton Keynes on August 22.

Courts stock

Plea: Guilty. Fined £653, ordered to pay £65, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

COLM JAMES MARCHI

HILLSVIEW, SUNDON, LUTON. Age: 28

Common assault on August 22 in Milton Keynes. Damaged a shopping trolley and point of sale display stand to the value of £220.00 belonging to Sainsbury's in Witan Gate, Milton Keynes. Damaged cell wall, floor and ceiling to the value unknown belonging to Thames Valley Police.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £288. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £34 victim surcharge (VS) and £85 costs to the CPS. Ordered to pay compensation of £220 for Sainsbury's damage and £100 for police cell damage.

RICHARD GRENVILLE HOBBS

WEATHERCOCK LANE, ASPLEY GUISE. Age: 70

Drink-driving on August 23 in Weathercock Lane, MK. Recorded 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Plea: Guilty

Fined £120. Ordered to pay £34 VS and £85 costs to CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

JAMES JOSEPH THOMAS MONKS

MELLISH COURT, BLETCHLEY. Age: 32

Breached criminal behaviour order after being caught begging on CCTV on June 21.

Plea: Plea changed to Guilty. Community order made. Must attend drug rehabilitation. Ordered to pay a £95 VS and £150 costs to the CPS.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

Plea: Admits breach. Suspended sentence of 28 days imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

JOANNE CLAIRE AXTEN

NEWMANS COURTYARD, MAIN ROAD, DRAYTON PARSLOW. Age: 47

Drink-driving in Newton Road, Stoke Hammond, on August 23. Recorded 157 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Plea: Guilty. Remanded on unconditional bail until November 18. Interim disqualification from driving until dealt with.

DOMINIC ROBSON BOOCOCK

CALVERTON TRAVELLERS SITE, CALVERTON LANE, CALVERTON. Age: 23

Driving while disqualified in Whichford, in MK, on July 10. Also driving without insurance on the same day.

Plea: Guilty. Remanded on unconditional bail until November 17.

STEPHEN FROST

CORNWALL GROVE, BLETCHLEY. Age: 66

Drink-driving in H6 Childs Way on August 25. Recorded 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £230. Ordered to pay £34 VS and £85 costs to the CPS.

Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

PAUL ANTHONY BROWN

BROOKFIELD ROAD, WOOBURN GREEN BUCKINGHAMSHIRE. Age: 34.

Drink-driving in South View Road, Buckinghamshire, on August 10.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. Ordered to pay £34 VS and £85 costs to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

JACQUELINE WHITE

DEAN STREET, MARLOW BUCKINGHAMSHIRE. Age: 58

Drink-driving in Marlow Bottom Road, Marlow, on July 11. Recorded 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £192. Ordered to pay £34 VS and £85 costs to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

BUBAKARR JALLOH

CONGREVE, TINKERS BRIDGE. Age: 38

Private hire driver refused/failed to carry out a booking for a disabled person and their assistance dog on October 5.

Plea: Plea changed to Guilty, previous plea Not Guilty. Fined £315. Ordered to pay £34 VS and £770 costs. Given 14 days to pay.

JAMIE LEE ALDRIDGE

HEPLESWELL, TWO MILE ASH. Age: 28

Sent voice messages on October 3 to person they are prohibited from contacting.

Plea: Indicated plea of Guilty. Remanded on bail until November 18. Not to enter Oxley Park, Milton Keynes.

BRIAN LOWRIE

DORCHESTER AVENUE, BLETCHLEY. Age: 59

Drink-driving in V5 Great Monks Street on August 21. Recorded 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Drove without insurance on the same day.