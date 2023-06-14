Here's why police helicopter was circling over Milton Keynes late last night

People feared a major incident had taken place last night (Tuesday) when police turned out in force to Bletchley.

Officers with tasers rushed to Leon recreation ground just before 9pm, turning people away from the area. Police dog teams were seen searching while nine police cars blocked exits on Queensway.

The police helicopter circled the area for more than an hour, circling low over Bletchley and nearby estates.

People took to social media, fearing another stabbing or serious crime had taken place.

However, police have now revealed they were actually saving a life following concerns for the welfare of a person, possibly armed with a weapon, who was suffering a mental health crisis.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Members of the public called 999 reporting a fear for welfare for an individual on the Queensway and information received by the police indicated that this person may have been armed with a weapon.”

He added: “Local officers supported by our Joint Operations Unit have attended and, following a lengthy area search, we can now confirm that the individual has been detained and is receiving suitable medical care.

“Officers remain in the area investigating any potential offences relating to this individual so residents may see increased numbers of officers late into the evening. There is no identified ongoing risk to the wider public and residents in the area.”