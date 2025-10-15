High Street bank devastated in ram raid in Milton Keynes town

The damage is devastating

A shocking overnight ram raid has caused huge damage to a High Street bank.

Offenders used a heavy construction vehicle to shatter almost the entire frontage of the Nationwide Bank in Olney.

People living nearby were woken by the huge crash and police were called.

But by the time they arrived, the damage was done and the crooks had made off with the ATM machine.

Police closed the road afterwards.

"The damage is truly shocking,” said one resident. “And the noise the ram raid made incredible - enough to wake the whole town.”

Earlier this year, Olney’s Sainsbury’s store suffered a similar ram raid, with a massive hole being smashed through the wall where the ATM machine stood.

But the thieves might have trouble using the latest stolen cash - for some of the modern machines have a ‘marked cash’ feature where dye is released onto the banknotes if the machine is disrupted, making it identifiable to banks as stolen.