High value crooks who targeted Milton Keynes store leave behind a vital - and very personal - clue

A screensaver photo could help on a mobile phone dropped during two high value thefts from shops in two different areas.

Ironically, both thefts were of expensive cameras and photography equipment, with a total value of £24,000, and police believe they are linked.

The first happened miles away from MK, in Bristol, on February 5. Two men entered a store and made off with more than £14,000 of camera equipment.

The screenshot on the dropped phone

Six days later, on February 11, two men went into a similar store in Central Milton Keynes and took three cameras worth a total of almost £10,000/

But this time, as they fled the shop with their haul, one of them dropped his personal mobile phone.

Milton Keynes police, as well as their colleagues in Avon and Somerset force, are now circulating the photo that was used as the screensaver on the phone in the hope that someone will recognise it.

It shows a man and a woman, who could be a couple, posing for the camera.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: "We’re releasing another image as part of an appeal for information to help with our investigation into a high value theft.

"We’re keen to speak to the man in the newly released image...We’d also like to speak to the woman pictured to see if she can help us identify the man."