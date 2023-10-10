Highly respected former parish councillor is sentenced for strangling his wife at their Milton Keynes home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 78-year-old pensioner who was a respected parish councillor for many years has today (Tuesday) been sentenced for killing his 73-year-old wife.

Michael Sargent, who goes by the name of Andy to all who know him, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

A judge has now sentenced him to serve a Hospital Order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983, with no limitation of time.

Milton Keynes police were called to the Sergent's Loughton home in May

Luton Crown Court heard how Mr Sergent had become overwhelmed by coping with his wife Christine’s ill health and became mentally unwell himself.

Police were called to the couple’s bungalow in Bradwell Road, Loughton around 8am on Saturday May 20 this year. It is understood that Mr Sergent had dialed emergency services and confessed to killing his wife.

Officers found Mrs Sergent unconscious inside the property. She was given emergency first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she later sadly passed away.

A Home Office post-mortem examination later established the cause of death to be a neck compression.

Mr Sargent was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and charged three days later with murder. But his plea of manslaughter through diminished responsibility was later accepted by the prosecution.

Highly respected in the local community, he had served on Loughton and Great Holm Parish Council until April this year, when he stood down for re-election.

He had a special interest in planning and had also served on the Jubilee Graveyard Committee at All Saints Church in Loughton.

Sources said the couple had been happily married but Mrs Sergent had developed some serious health problems and lost the use of her legs.

Her family have today released a tribute to her, saying: “Christine was a much loved wife, sister, aunt and great aunt. Christine and Andy were happily married for over 50 years and were well respected in their community. This tragic incident followed a period of ill health for them both.

The statement continues: “The family wish to thank Thames Valley Police, the prosecution and defence for their compassion, consideration and understanding during these difficult months for all involved. The family would also like to thank Christine and Andy’s many friends, colleagues, neighbours and the local community for all their best wishes and support.

“We would ask that you respect our family’s privacy at this very difficult time as we look to the future.”