HMP Woodhill criticised after death of murderer who stabbed his wife 18 times in Milton Keynes

An investigation has been held into the death of a HMP Woodhill prisoner who had been jailed for life after murdering his wife.

Anil Gill, 48, was found dead in his cell two weeks after a family court judge had stopped his prison visit contact with his youngest child, states a report by the Prison Ombudsman.

Gill had attended the hearing by video link with no staff present. And the Ombudsman criticised Woodhill staff for not taking into account that the result of the hearing could have made him depressed and suicidal.

Anil Gill was serving life in prison for stabbing his wife to death in Milton Keynes

He had been jailed for November 2021 for a minimum of 22 years for the murder of wife Ranjit Gill at their Emerson Valley home. Her body was found wrapped in a duvet and black bin liners in the house.

The court heard Gill was a "dominating and bullying" husband who stabbing Mrs Gill 18 times after he spent a night drinking and taking cocaine. Judge Mark Bishop described the murder as "a ruthless, cold blooded attack".

Gill was transferred to HMP Woodhill in December 2021 and at first appeared to be settling in the regime well, with no suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, the Ombudsman’s investigation found.

The family court hearing was in July 2022 and the Ombudsman states: “I am concerned that there was no system in place at Woodhill for notifying staff of prisoners’ attendance at family court hearings. This meant that staff supporting Mr Gill were unaware that his risk of suicide and self-harm might increase.”

Two weeks later, on July 31, Gill blocked the observation window in his cell door so nobody could see inside during the routine roll call or unlocking of cells.

"Officers completing unlock noticed his observation panel was blocked and did not challenge this to ensure visual checks could be completed,” states the investigation report.

It adds: “We found the same issue with a previous self-inflicted death at Woodhill, six weeks prior,” it states.

“There is clearly learning for staff about the importance for safety and security of visually checking prisoners during these daily procedures. The Governor has already taken steps to prevent future occurrence and she will want to continue to monitor staff compliance and understanding.”

The report states the Governor has also introduced a new process for notifying staff of family court hearings and organising follow up conversations to assess any risks.

Woodhill was once dubbed ‘suicide jail’ after there were 19 suicides in seven years. Last year a visit by prison inspectors resulted in a damning report, which deemed it deemed ‘fundamentally unsafe’ due to the level of violence with staff and drug use.

Bullying and intimidation by prisoners was commonplace, said the inspectors, and, in a survey of prisoners, 71% said they felt unsafe. The inspectors found at least 26 who were self-isolating in their cells in fear for their safety.

The Chief Inspector of Prisons wrote to the Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor after the visit to issue an Urgent Notification for improvement.

