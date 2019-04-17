Homes evacuated after reports of 'chemical incident' in Milton Keynes

Emergency services rushed to Caldecotte yesterday (Wednesday) in connection with a man suggesting he had a chemical on him.

The incident was resolved safely, the man did not have any chemical on him and the area was declared safe.

Police cordon was put in place was as a precaution and was lifted as soon as it was ascertained that there were no chemicals present.

The man was not arrested in connection with this incident.

Tredington Grove and Wadesmill Lane were closed to traffic while emergency services attended.

