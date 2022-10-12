How did police miss the house at the centre of Leah Croucher's murder investigation?

There is one question on peoples’ lips following today’s news that the Leah Croucher missing person search has tragically turned into a murder investigation.

That question is: How, for almost four years, did everybody miss the house now at the very centre of the investigation?

The £600K four-bed detached home looks like any other executive house on the Furzton estate.

Number 2 Loxbeare Drive

The home stands at the end of Loxbeare Drive, close to Furzton Lake. Neighbours have never reported any problems from the address.

Yet today, it has been revealed that human remains have been found there, along with Leah's rucksack and personal possessions she was carrying at the time she vanished.

Police say they had never attended the address until a call came from a member of the public two days ago (Monday) alerting them that something potentially sinister had been discovered there.

This is strange, as undoubtedly this property should have been one of the homes police door-knocked in the days following Leah’s disappearance, when they were desperate to find clues about what had happened to the home-loving and sweet-natured 19-year-old.

The house in at the centre of the Leah Croucher murder investigation in Loxbeare Drive where human remains have been found

But Thames Valley Police Head of Crime for Thames Valley Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, said today: “The call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that we were alerted to this address, and we thank them for contacting us immediately to report their concerns.”

He added: “During our search for Leah, we have committed hundreds of officers and staff to the search for Leah over the last three and a half years, reviewing 1,200 hours of CCTV and conducted more than 4,000 house-to-house inquiries and offered several rewards for information to lead us to Leah.”

Of these 4,000 houses, was the house on Loxbeare Drive the vital one that was missed out? Or was nobody in when the officers called and no follow up visit made?

The house is around 500 metres from the last CCTV sighting of Leah, at 8.16am in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton. Less than a mile away from Leah’s Emerson Valley home, it is bang in the middle of the route Leah took each day, walking around Furzton Lake to her workplace in Knowlhill.

Leah Croucher was 19 when she went missing

One former neighbour in Loxbeare Drive remembers the house-to-house police enquiries well.

"It was the week after Leah vanished and an officer knocked on my door. He was a community officer and I recognised him,” she said.

"He asked if I had seen or heard anything on the morning of February 15. I hadn’t. He said he wanted to talk to the man of the house too, but my husband was away on business.

"The officer said he’d come back another time, when my husband was back. He never did return, though, and I always thought it was strange.

"Leah’s disappearance worried me so much that I immediately arranged for security cameras to be fitted on our house. I remember thinking that if they had been fitted at the time, then perhaps we’d know what happened to her.”

Later the family moved from the street.

"We felt the area was going downhill a bit. There was an arrest from a place nearby for human trafficking and there were a couple of incidents that sparked alarm. But nothing concerning that house,” said the resident.

One neighbour recalled walking past the house regularly on her way to the lake, but similarly, said there was nothing unusual about the place, other than it didn't seem like people were living there.