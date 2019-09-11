How many people will hand over their knives during week-long amnesty in Milton Keynes?

People who carry knifes are being urged to hand them in anonymously during a week-long weapons amnesty in Milton Keynes.

City police are taking part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of action designed to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime.

Knives Ruin Lives

They are holding the knife amnesty between Monday September 16 and Sunday September 22.

A special bin will be placed outside MK police station and members of the public will be able to anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article safely.

The aims of the operation are to remove dangerous weapons from the street, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Police have made the decision to stop publicising images of seized knives to help reduce the fear of knives and knife carrying in the local community.