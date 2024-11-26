'How would Milton Keynes people like us to spend their money?' asks police boss

The Police and Crime Commissioner is asking Milton Keynes residents to share their views on priority areas for the local policing budget in 2025/26.

Each household in the city pays a contribution to local policing as part of their council tax.

Last year Thames Valley Police increased council tax by 25p per week for a band D property for the year, and the 2025/26 amount is likely to be the same or perhaps higher when it is set at the end of January.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said last year’s increase enabled the force to recruit additional police officers and invest in infrastructure, which supported high priority policing services.

This year he has drawn up a crime survey to ask: “If council tax increases, which areas would you most like to see your contribution used for?”

You can take part in the survey here.

Mr Barber said: “Residents rightly expect an exceptional service from their police force and I want to develop greater capacity and capability to further cut crime. I want to ensure that the policing budget can support this, deliver value for money and address the concerns and priorities of our communities.

“By sharing your views, you will help shape important decisions about police funding and how Thames Valley Police can continue to work to keep our communities safe.”

The allocation of central government funding for police forces is expected to be received in December. Alongside this, the funding settlement allows Police and Crime Commissioners to increase council tax in order to make additional investments in local policing. Last year, increases of up to £13 (for a Band D property) were permitted.

Mr Barber said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner, it is my responsibility to ensure that Thames Valley Police has sufficient resources to effectively prevent and investigate crime, support victims and protect communities.

“Setting the policing budget remains a complex process of balancing priorities and I am acutely aware of financial pressures households are under. This year, I will be setting the budget, including determining the policing element of council tax, following central Government funding decisions that are set to affect employers up and down the country.

“I have already written to Government about reviewing the police funding formula. As a result of Government changes to the rate and threshold of Employers National Insurance Contributions and the police officer pay rise over the summer, tax payers will already see an additional financial pressure of £3.6m due to a shortfall in funding.

“This is before the usual pressures of inflation, the need to invest in new technology and respond to changes in crime trends.

Last year the increase in council tax of 25p per week helped to deliver the following:

· Recruited an additional 150 police officers across the force, including neighbourhood and Rural Crime Taskforce officers

· Implemented a Thames Valley-wide programme to help tackle knife crime

· Continued investment in the forensic improvement programme

· Investment to help tackle retail crime through the PCC’s Retail Crime Strategy

· Continued investment in a Thames Valley-wide CCTV partnership

· Road safety initiatives across Thames Valley, including the recent launch of the Road Safety Strategy

· Prevention of reoffending through the Restart programme