How YOU can help find missing Milton Keynes teen Leah Croucher

The Citizen has taken the rare step this week of creating a front page poster to help solve the agonising mystery of Leah Croucher's disappearance.

We, together with Leah's family, are urging every reader to cut out the poster and display it in their home, car window or somewhere equally prominent.

Leah Croucher

Leah, 19, vanished while walking to work from her Emerson Valley home 11 weeks ago on February 15, the morning after Valentine's Day.

There has been no confirmed sighting of her since. Her phone has not been used since half an hour after she left her home, her bank account has not been touched, and nothing she was wearing or carrying that day has been found.

Our poster, urging people to come forward with information, is out now

A dedicated team of police officers and search specialists have investigated every nook and cranny and of the route that Leah took that morning. They have poured over CCTV and made enquiries all over the country.

But they still have no clue as to what happened in this rare and highly baffling case.

Leah's parents say their daughter was happy, well-loved and had no reason to run away. The night before she vanished she was enthusiastically planning a holiday with them.

Somebody, somewhere, knows what has happened to Leah or where she is. Other people may be shielding that person, scared of what will happen if they come forward.

If people do not want to call police and give their name, they can call Crimestoppers free on 0800 555 111. They can remain anonymous and no questions will be asked. Their call will not be traced.

We are hoping that a saturation of posters will prompt somebody to give that vital piece of information.

In the words of Leah's dad John: "We are desperate for information about what has happened to our daughter. Please rack your brains. We need your help.”

He added: " Leah, we don’t want you to come home. WE NEED YOU TO COME HOME. Being separated from you hurts. It physically hurts.

“Life is empty without you here to share it with us. We need you here where you belong. Safe, happy and loved unconditionally."

CALL POLICE ON 101 QUOTING REFERENCE 43190049929, OR MAKE A REPORT ONLINE VIA https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H218A55-PO1 OR CALL CRIMESTOPPERS ON 0800 555 111.