Huge cannabis factory is discovered in the midst of residential street in Milton Keynes

This cannabis factory was discovered in a house on Greenleys

A full-scale cannabis factory has been busted by police in a quiet residential street on a city estate.

And a 21-year-old man has already been arrested, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to producing the Class B drug. He is now awating sentencing.

Police raised the house in Harvester Close, Greenleys on Friday (January 3) after receiving a tip off that something was amiss.

As they arrived, a male ran out from the back of the house and through the garden. Unluckily for him, he bumped straight into neighbourhood Sergeant Prickett and was promptly arrested.

"Once inside the property, a large number of plants at various stages of growth were found throughout the house. The street value is still to be assessed by an expert,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

Later the same day, 21-year-old Rigen Coha, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of production of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

He pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing at a date yet to be set.

.Sergeant Prickett, said: “We see the stick we get online for dismantling cannabis factories but these drugs can contribute to harming our communities, feeding addictions and impacting on people’s lives.

“My team regularly review intelligence related to our local area and spot themes and patterns as well as linking this to our own local knowledge and experience. We target our patrols and enquiries based on this information which can lead to results such as this. I’m pleased that the evidence we presented to the courts has led to Coha pleading guilty to this offence.”

He added: “If you report suspicious activity to police, you may not see an officer respond immediately but please don’t assume that we’re not listening or taking note. Often these reports are part of a much wider picture that we’re developing, each providing a potentially new piece of information, resulting in activity like we’ve seen here. In just a matter of days we have removed a significant amount of drugs from our streets and remanded an offender to prison.

“If you have suspicions about the production or supply of drugs in your local area, please let us know using our online form or by calling 101. Or, you can make a 100% anonymous report to Crimestoppers.”