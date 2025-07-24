A man who helped smuggle hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of heroin into Milton Keynes and elsewhere has been put behind bars this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Storey, 49, fled the UK after four co-conspirators were arrested for importing high-purity heroin.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) had discovered that the group had smuggled 18kg of heroin, worth £900,000, into the UK and aspired to bring in as much as 90 kilos of the drug every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation was part of the NCA-led Operation Venetic – the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of EncroChat, an encrypted communications platform used by criminals.

Brian Storey has been jailed for smuggling heroin

Investigators picked through thousands of messages sent by Storey and his cohorts, discovering the group was importing heroin from Spain and the Netherlands via mail courier services.

Heroin was delivered to rented offices for fake companies in Huntingdon, Northampton, Milton Keynes and Swindon, before being dispatched to contacts in Liverpool and North Wales.

Storey, using the handle “RichJay”, was the group’s conduit to the supplier in Spain. But he fled to Spain after the other members of his crime group were jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2020, NCA officers, assisted by North Wales Police, arrested Tyrone Holbrook-Harris, 31, of Flintshire and Darren Barrett, 45, of Mold - in a pub car park in Mold.

The men were caught in possession of a parcel containing 9.45 kilos of heroin, worth £475,000.

The arrests caused alarm amongst the group, who subsequently sent EncroChat messages on the day, including one from an unknown individual who told the user “Syruproad”: “That NCA don’t f*ck about”.

Syruproad was identified by the NCA as Dylan Sanger, 38, of Ellesmere Port. He and Hunt were arrested by the NCA in August and July 2020

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the four arrested men were charged, the NCA continued working to find out the person behind the “RichJay” username. By October 2021 they knew this was Storey and executed a warrant at his home in Fulwood Park, however Storey absconded moments before.

By the time his four associates had been jailed for more than 30 years in total in December 2021, Storey had travelled to southern Spain using a fraudulently obtained passport.

He was ultimately apprehended when he returned to the UK. In September 2023, a Cheshire Police constable responding to a report of an assault in Chester city centre, spoke with Storey at the scene. The astute officer identified that Storey was wanted by the NCA, and immediately arrested the man.

Storey was subsequently charged with importing and supplying heroin on 24 September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storey pleaded not guilty to the offences but on 23 July, just days into his trial at Caernarfon Crown Court, he changed his pleas.

NCA lead investigator, Luke Seldon, said: “Our investigation exposed that Storey was an essential component in the importation of almost a million pounds-worth of heroin. Storey was point-person for the supplier in Spain and managed logistics for movement of the heroin into and around the UK.

“More deaths are associated with heroin than any other drug, so the National Crime Agency prioritises identifying and arresting those responsible for making it available in the UK.

“We work extremely closely with police across the UK and world to ensure we hold organised criminals to account. In this case, justice caught up with Storey.”