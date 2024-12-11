Huge secret cannabis factory is discovered in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST
Police took pictures of the cannabis plants before seizing themplaceholder image
A suspected cannabis factory has been uncovered and dismantled by police in Milton Keynes today.

The professional-looking set-up was raided early this morning following regular patrols and intelligence from the community.

Approximately 200 plants have been seized along with cultivation equipment, say police.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Now, our investigation continues to establish exactly what has been taking place at the address and whether we have sufficient evidence to take this to court.

“If you have suspicions about the supply of drugs in your area, please let us know using our online form here or call 101. Or, you can make a 100% anonymous report to Crimestoppers here.”

