Human remains found in Milton Keynes

Police are investigating an unexplained death after human remains were discovered in Bletchley yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Shortly after 12.15pm yesterday (January 21) police received a report that a member of the public had located what they believed to be human remains on land close to the V4 Watling Street.

Police at the scene on land close to the V4 Watling Street

Officers have been in attendance and are investigating the circumstances.

A scene watch is currently in place at the site, at the rear of Granby Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Raffield, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Officers are currently in the early stages of an investigation and are working to establish the identity and circumstances of the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

“People in the community may notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while officers deal with this incident.

“If anyone has any concerns, or wishes to raise anything with officers, please speak to those on the scene or you can call our non-emergency number, 101.”