'I thought I was going to die' says Milton Keynes boy threatened by girl student with knife

A mother has blasted Stantonbury International School after a girl threatened her son with a knife.

The woman, who we are not naming, was outraged when the school seemingly underplayed the incident leaving the 12-year-old fearing for his life.

Stantonbury International School

"He thought he was going to die," said the mother.

"What are they teaching these kids? It's not appropriate behaviour."

Police have since confirmed the incident which happened last Thursday lunchtime (November 21). According to the mother, a girl pulled a knife on her son. Not only was she shocked at the incident, but she was further appalled when the school made no attempt to contact her about it.

The girl dropped the butter knife on the floor and the boy handed it into the teacher whereby a statement was taken but the mother was not informed.

"When he came home, he was too scared to tell me. He was so upset, he had to write it down on a piece of paper," said the concerned mother.

"That's when he wrote 'I thought I was going to die'," she revealed.

So incensed, the Milton Keynes mother stormed to the Stantonbury school to demand answers and eventually spoke to a safeguarding officer where it was revealed this wasn't the first time the girl had threatened a fellow pupil.

"It's awful. It's a serious offence. No kid should have to come to school and think they are going to die," she said.

"The school are not taking this incident seriously enough. If he was not wearing the correct uniform, they would be quick enough to contact me."

The victim's mother said her son has been traumatised by the incident and she is now waiting to see what the school does about the incident.

Stantonbury is the second largest secondary comprehensive school in the United Kingdom with more than 1,800 school students aged 11-18.

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police confirmed they called to a public order offence at Stantonbury Campus, in Purbeck, Milton Keynes between noon and 1pm on Thursday (21/11).

"A report was made that someone was threatened with a butter knife. There were no injuries," said the spokesman.

"The matter is being investigated jointly by police and the school."

Despite strenuous effort to contact the school, they were unavailable for comment.