"I want answers but not this kind of answer," says mum of Leah Croucher as police continue to search lake in Milton Keynes

The heartbreaking search for clues about missing Leah Croucher is continuing today at the Blue Lagoon in Milton Keynes, but the mystery hoodie has still not been found.

Meanwhile, Leah's parents Claire and John are waiting anxiously for news that could solve the seven month mystery of what has happened to their daughter.

The Emerson Valley couple were at the Bletchley beauty spot yesterday while divers searched the lake and police officers scoured surrounding woodland, read the full story here.

Claire said: "I want answers, but I don't want this kind of answer. So I'm hoping they find nothing.

"But I'm extremely worried," she added.

Claire spoke of the sighting of the grey hoodie at the centre of the search, which bears the logo of the Stewartby Taekwondo Club where Leah's dad is an instructor.

Claire Croucher

She said: "For someone to finally come forward after seven and a half months and say they've seen the jumper... Up until now there's been no evidence at all."

She added: "This is a very rare jumper. There are only a limited number in existence, so this is a definite possibility."

Police confirmed last night that a member of the public had reported seeing the hoodie at the Blue Lagoon but had not picked it up at the time.

You can watch Claire's interview with ITV Anglia news above.

Police continue to search the Blue Lagoon area of MK

The grey hooded jumper Leah was wearing when she vanished was reportedly seen in the lake by a member of the public, sparking the major police search

CCTV the day Leah vanished shows her wearing the hoodie under her coat