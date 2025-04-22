'I went to help a woman in distress on a Milton Keynes street - and this is what happened to me'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum of six who tried to be a Good Samaritan to a distressed young woman ended up being horrifically beaten for her good deed.

Ashleigh, who is 40, was out with her partner on Friday night when she saw a woman in her 20s sobbing her heart out outside a bar in The Hub.

"She looked so upset and something was obviously wrong, so I went over to see if she was okay,” said Ashleigh.

“She had her partner nearby and told me they had been arguing. I tried to talk to her to see if she needed help and her partner stepped away to let us talk.”

Doctors were unable to tell Ashleigh had suffered hairline fractures because her face was so badly swollen. Photos: Submitted to MK Citizen

But things took an ugly twist when the woman told Ashleigh she had been punching her partner throughout the day.

"She said she’d punched him three times. I told her she shouldn’t do that because any abuse is wrong. I actually started trying to defend her partner.

"But then she suddenly started getting aggressive towards me and was shouting abuse at me.”

Ashleigh promptly left with her partner and walked a short distance away to outside the Leonardo Hotel at the Hub, from where they had ordered a taxi to take them home.

"The couple were shouting at us and my partner told them to stop. They followed us and the man started assaulting my partner. It was horrible.”

Ashleigh tried to pull the man off – but to her horror she claims he then began attacking her.

As Ashleigh’s partner was still recovering from his blows, the offender punched Ashleigh in the face viciously and repeatedly.

The blows were so hard that she blacked out and fell to the ground.

"That’s all I remember, but as I lay there he punched or kicked me in the face again,” she said.

She was taken to hospital with severe bruising and cuts to her eye, eye socket and face. Doctors were unable to tell there were hairline fractures because her face was so badly swollen.

The attack, which happened at around 10.40pm on Good Friday, April 18, has left Ashleigh too anxious to leave her house.

“I’m in pain and my face looks terrible because the swelling and bruising is so bad… The whole thing has left me feeling really anxious and I just want to stay at home, where I feel safe.”

Ashleigh and her partner are now hoping witnesses will come forward so the culprits can be identified and caught.

Police are investigating the attack and have put out an appeal to people who were in the area at the time.

Ashleigh was wearing a black skirt and green jacket and her dark-haired partner was wearing a black top and grey trousers.

The male suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall with short brown hair and wearing a grey/white shirt. The female was around 5ft 5in tall, with long brown hair.

A police spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this incident, have mobile phone footage, or can provide any information that may assist our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43250190201.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.