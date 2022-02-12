'If you choose to carry a knife in Milton Keynes, we WILL catch you' warn police in heartfelt video to the community

The murder of a 16-year-old schoolboy has produced a wave of concern and outrage across the community - and a grim warning from police.

The tragedy was the third death from knife wounds in less than seven weeks in MK and, in the words of police, it cannot continue.

Tonight, a visibly-affected Chief Inspector Livingstone has sounded a warning across the entire borough to anyone caught with a knife in their possession in future. You can watch the video here.

This is the third fatal stabbing in less than seven weeks in MK

He says: "No-one should lose their life as a result of knife crime. We echo the concerns of the community and recognise the sense of shock and loss which has been felt across multiple communities in Milton Keynes, not only following yesterday's incident but following other incidents of serious violence within MK previously.

The Chief Inspector warns: "If you carry a knife within Milton Keynes, we will catch up with you...We have diversionary and intervention programmes, we have rehabilitation programmes, but if you continuously choose to carry a knife it will NOT be tolerated in Milton Keynes and you WILL find yourself in custody."

The 16-year-old victim, who has not yet been named, was stabbed early yesterday (Friday) afternoon in Leadenhall. He managed to walk to the Chaffron Way campus of Milton Keynes College, where collapsed on the redway outside.

Brave students, who were studying healthcare at the college, saw him collapse from their classroom. They rushed to his rescue, along with a member of staff, and provided immediate first aid until emergency services arrived.

The section 60 Stop and Search area

Sadly the boy could not be saved.

The students are now receiving specialist support from the college, while police have publicly commend them for the "courage and selflessness" they have demonstrated.

Meanwhile a temporary Section 60 Stop and Search order was made to give police power to search anyone within a large part of MK. It covers all the streets and estates bounded by H4 Dansteed Way, A5, H8 Standing Way, MK Borough Southern Boundary, A4146, A5, H10 Bletcham Way and V10 Brickhill Street.

Tonight Chief Inspector Livingstone said: "We know that knife crime isn't a Milton Keynes issue alone. It's a national problem an it's a complex one."

This shows where the boy was stabbed and where he managed to walk to before he collapsed

He added: "I know that you will be as committed as we are to ending knife crime within Milton Keynes and we al have a role to play within this - emergency services, teacher, parents, business owners, community leaders, students.

"This tragic incident has an impact far and wide and together we can prevent this from happening again.

"Yesterday's incident highlights the importance of the work that we are doing within Milton Keynes, and you will continue to see an increased presence of police officers and staff within the MK area, on patrols, carrying out stop and search tactics in order to take knives off our streets and end serious violence."

He said the boy's family were being supported by specially trained officers at this "incredibly difficult" time.

An 18-year-old youth from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder and he is still in police custody.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist with the murder investigation to make contact with them either online or by calling 101 with reference number 43220064415."

The murder comes six weeks and four days after Nagiib Maxamed from Milton Keynes died of stab wound outside the Atesh restaurant in CMK while he was out celebrating his 28th birthday.

Last month there was another fatal stabbing, this time in Buttermere Close, Bletchley. The victim was 44-year-old Lewis Butler.