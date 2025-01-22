Ignore social media reports that armed serial killer is on the loose in Milton Keynes, urge police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Social media posts warning about a serial killer being on the loose and striking again in Milton Keynes are nothing but fake news, police have confirmed.

The post, rapidly going viral, warns everyone in Milton Keynes to be vigilent, saying the killer is currently staying in the neighbourhood – and has already committed another murder.

It pictures a 61-year-old man called ‘Jeffrey Thomas’, saying he is a knocking on people’s doors asking for help, claiming to be starving and homeless.

"He then attacks you after gaining your trust,” it states.

The fake news post states trhe serial killer is in Milton Keynes

Alarmingly, the post continues: “Last night , he stabbed a 41 year old single mom with a knife at her place in front of her kids and left for dead.

"He also stole a van from an 75-year-old lady under the guise of helping her offload groceries from her car.

"Do not approach hin, he is armed just call the police and be careful. Warn others by sharing and bumping post”

The Citizen investigated the photo of the grim-looing offender on the post – and we can confirm it is not Jeffrey Thomas at all.

The photo of the 'killer on the loose' is actually John Arthur Getreu, who did indeed murder three people. He died in 2023 in priosn.

In fact it is an American man called John Arthur Getreu. He was indeed a serial killer, murdering three people, but died in September 2023, at the age of 79, while serving his life sentence in a Californian prison.

We also discovered that the same post has been circulated in many other areas in the United States and the UK, with the place name of the killer’s location being changed accordingly each time.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said today (Wednesday): We are aware of a social media post in circulation within our city that indicates a threat from a serial killer. Please be assured this is fake news and is not related in any way to our city.”

They added: “Please be careful to only share what you know to be accurate so people are not unduly alarmed. Thank you.”

People receiving the post on Facebook or other forms of social media and being asked to delete it and not to spread the rumour by sharing or circulating it any further.