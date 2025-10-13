Illegal driving lesson stopped by police as student pays £37.50 an hour for unqualified instructor in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police intercepted an illegal driving lesson in Milton Keynes. Photo: TVP Roads Policing/Facebook

An illegal driving lesson was stopped by the police after a student had been paying £37.50 an hour for an unqualified instructor in Milton Keynes.

The unlawful lesson was intercepted by Thames Valley Police in Bletchley on October 9.

The student learner was unaware that they had been paying £37.50 an hour for an unqualified instructor.

The vehicle was seized and a criminal investigation has begun.

The unqualified driving instructor was given six points on their licence and their insurance was invalidated.

Thames Valley Police encourage those taking driving lessons to look out for a pink or green DVSA badge in the windscreen of their instructor's car, as proof of their qualification.