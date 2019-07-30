Image of a man released after taking pictures up a girl's skirt in Milton Keynes shop

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man wanted in connection with taking a picture up the skirt of a 21-year-old in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Thursday June 20 at about 6.30pm in the Homesense shop in Winchester Circle.

Have you seen this man?

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was inside the store looking at items on the shelving.

A man knelt down behind her and used his mobile phone to take pictures up her skirt. He then left the scene.

Investigating officer PC Shaun Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to the man in this image as he could have vital information about this incident.

“If you recognise him, or have any other details which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43190186563.”