Image of car police say may be connected to violent attack in Milton Keynes

A man suffered a fractured eye socket needing hospital treatment following an attack in Milton Keynes on October 3.

The incident happened around 8.30am on Saturday, October 3, when the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted on Avery Boulevard, between Lower Tenth Street and Secklow Gate.

Police have now released an image of a car officers believe is connected to the incident of grievous bodily harm.

If you recognise this car or have any mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210444981

Investigating officer, PC Sophie McDiarmid, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the image of this car as we believe it is connected to this incident.

“If you recognise the car in this image, or believe it may be yours, please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please contact police.

“To report any information, or if you have any mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation, call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210444981.