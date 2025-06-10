Image released after man has new washing machine stolen from outside his home in Milton Keynes
The incident took place outside a property on Blackmoor Gate in Furzton on May 21, when the man left the item, described as ‘quite new’ outside his home as according to police he did not have time to take it inside.
A man rang the doorbell at 8.30am asking whether the washing machine was for scrap, and left after being told it was not for scrap and not for sale.
At just after 9.45am on the same day, the victim was alerted to his doorbell being rung, with another person at the door asking whether the machine was for sale.
After the victim said it was not for sale, the washing machine was then stolen.
Police said the men left in separate vehicles, one of which was believed to be a white Ford Transit.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Lucas said: “I am releasing this image of a man who I believe may have important information that may assist this investigation.
“If this is you, or you know who this is, I would urge you to contact Thames Valley Police, either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250249726.
“Similarly, if you have any information that could assist my investigation, please get in touch with us.”