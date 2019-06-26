Image released as police hunt man who sexually assaulted teenage girl in Milton Keynes pub

Police are searching for a man who may be of interest following an incident of sexual assault by touching which took place in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.50pm on Sunday June 2, the victim, a girl in her teens, was touched by the offender, who also made inappropriate comments to her in a public house in Milton Keynes. The offender also hugged and kissed the victim.

Have you seen this man?

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Smart, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing an image of a man who may have vital information regarding this incident.

“If you recognise him, or have any information regarding this incident then please make a report to police by calling 101.

“Alternatively, if you are this man then please come forward and speak to us, quoting reference number 43190165332."