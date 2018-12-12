Image released following hate incident in Central Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes have released an image of two men that may have vital information following a hate incident in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on Wednesday, December 5. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was walking through Milton Keynes Shopping Centre when he was verbally assaulted by two men outside Boots.

Investigating officer PC Emma Clarke said: “I would like to speak to the two men in the image as they may have vital information about the incident.

“If you recognise these men or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting ‘43180372300’ or make a report online.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.