Image released of man following sexual assault of teenager on Milton Keynes redway

Police have today released an E-fit image following an incident of sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 12.40pm on 16 January this year, a girl in her teens was walking along the Redway running adjacent to H8 Standing Way, between Emerson Valley and Bletchley.

The offender passed her from the opposite direction riding an e-scooter, before turning around and approaching the victim from behind.

Do you recognise this man?

He hit her bottom and travelled down the Redway in the direction of Windmill Hill Golf Course.

The offender, depicted in the E-fit image, is described as a white man aged between 19 and 21-years-old. He was wearing a black beanie, black jumper with an orange hi-vis jacket over the top, black trousers and black footwear. He had a square jawline and spoke with a local accent.

The e-scooter he was riding is described as privately owned, black with a red stripe along the side of the base.

Investigating officer, PC Simon Page , based at Milton Keynes police station, said: ”We would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.