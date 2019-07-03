Image released of man missing last spotted in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have released a picture of a man last seen in Milton Keynes two weeks ago.

Geoffrey Griffiths, aged 72, was last seen in Standing Way in Milton Keynes at around 1pm on Sunday June 23.

Geoffrey Griffiths

He is described as white, of slim build, with short white hair. Geoffrey is believed to be dressed in the clothes pictured, a white hooded jacket, brown trousers and brown shoes.

Geoffrey is known to frequent Oxford, Victoria Park in Manchester, Fulwood in Preston, and Southampton.

Investigating officer, PC Lisa Bartram, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in finding Geoffrey, as I am growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen him, or believe you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police."