Images of man wanted in connection with scooter and bike theft in Milton Keynes
A locked bike shed was broken into and a scooter stolen in Stantonbury on Thursday June 6, at around 3.15pm.
The following day, the offender returned to the scene and stole a bike.
Investigating officer PC Oscar Blunt said: “We believe the person pictured may have vital information about the offence. If you recognise the individual, or if it is you, please contact us.
“You can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43240265652.
“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers who will take your information 100 per cent anonymously. You can call them on 0800 555 111.”