Images released of man wanted in connection with scooter and bike theft in Milton Keynes

Police want to speak to this man.

Police want to know if the public recognises a man captured on CCTV following a theft in Milton Keynes.

A locked bike shed was broken into and a scooter stolen in Stantonbury on Thursday June 6, at around 3.15pm.

The following day, the offender returned to the scene and stole a bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigating officer PC Oscar Blunt said: “We believe the person pictured may have vital information about the offence. If you recognise the individual, or if it is you, please contact us.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43240265652.