Increase in arrests for drink and drug driving in Milton Keynes over Christmas

The numbers of people arrested for drink/drug driving rose by around 10% during the Christmas period.

Police across Thames Valley and Hampshire made 601 arrests for drink and drug driving during their Joint Roads Policing Unit Christmas Operation Holly campaign.

In Milton Keynes, 55 arrests were made.

In the Thames Valley 347 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an 8.93% increase from last year’s total of 316.

More than three quarters of drivers arrested were male, with the highest offending age group aged 21 to 30, a considerable amount more than any other age group.

The operation ran from December 1, 2017 through to January 1, 2018 and comprised high visibility patrols, covert operations and intelligence-led policing aimed at targeting persistent offenders and drink and drug drivers.

“Our commitment in roads policing is unwavering towards preventing the distress and misery caused by driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Such behaviour on our roads has far-reaching effects not just for the impaired driver, but for any innocent road users affected by their destructive decisions," said sergeant Rob Heard.

“The lives of individuals and their families can be torn apart through a combination of physical, psychological and legal consequences.

“Too many people continue to be complacent about the realities of road deaths and serious injuries. That’s why we want everyone to be clear about their responsibilities, and have respect for each other on the road.

“As in previous campaigns, we were greatly assisted by members of the public who passed us vital information and helped us take these drivers off the roads. Drink and drug-driving kills or injures people.

“Our message is simple – don’t mix drink or drugs with driving – it’s not worth the risk.”