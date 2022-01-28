Increase in stalking and harassment contribute to rise in violent crime in Milton Keynes

Violent crime has risen in Milton Keynes despite an overall drop in recorded offences.

Thames Valley Police recorded 9,889 incidents of violent crime in Milton Keynes over a 12-month period, according to latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 12% compared to the previous year.

At 36.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 32.3.

One of the main factors behind the increase in Milton Keynes was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 45%, from 2,459 incidents to 3,564.

There were four homicides, which include murders and manslaughters, the same number as in the previous 12 months.

Around 5.8 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September – a 2% rise compared to the previous year – though there was a 1% drop to 4.9 million offences when excluding cases of fraud and computer misuse.

The total number of offences in Milton Keynes fell by 3%, with police recording 24,035 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 89 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Milton Keynes included:

827 sexual offences, a rise of 14%

6,267 theft offences, down 29%

2,216 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 15%

936 drug offences, up 6%

169 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 47%

3,042 public order offences, up 83%

Police forces across England and Wales logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in the year to September, the figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, up 13% from the previous period (56,100).

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.