Increased police presence in Central Milton Keynes today after two men are seriously injured in fight outside bar

Police are appealing for information after two young men were seriously injured during a fight outside an MK restaurant and bar in the early hours of this morning,

At around 1.30am police were made aware of two men in their twenties being brought into hospital with serious injuries.

Further investigation found that an assault happened at Atesh Mediterranean bar and restaurant in Grafton Gate East at Central Milton Keynes.

Police are seeking witnesses

The men remain in hospital today and are receiving treatment.

Investigating officer Inspector Andy Thompson, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident at Atesh in Milton Keynes.

“We believe that the assault happened in the outside smoking area of the club at shortly before 1.30am.”

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry to investigate, but at this stage no arrests have been made. Members of the public are likely to see an increase police presence while we continue our enquiries."