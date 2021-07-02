Inquest opened into death of man shot four times by police in Milton Keynes

An inquest has been opened into the death of Kelvin Igweani after he was shot four times by a police officer in Milton Keynes.

Kelvin Igweani was identified as one of the two men who lost their lives in the double shooting in Two Mile Ash last Saturday (June 26).

His next of kin has been informed.

taken from the scene of the shooting photo by Jane Russell

Milton Keynes senior coroner Tom Osborne has opened an inquest to investigate the circumstances which led to the man's death.

David Bannister from the Independent Police Complaints Commission outlined the information and early evidence he has reviewed at this stage.

The investigations officer said that police arrived at the address on Two Mile Ash after receiving a 999 call reporting a domestic disturbance.

When the Thames Valley Police officers arrived on the scene at around 09:40am on the Saturday they entered the building to discover a dead man.

Officers then discovered Mr Igweani and believed he was trying to harm a child. Mr Bannister said based on information he's seen including bodycam footage, that the police tased Mr Igweani, but that proved ineffective.

Mr Igweani moved into another room it was when officers broke into the second room, that one member of the armed police force shot at Mr Igweani four times.

Mr Igweani was provided medical assistance, but was later pronounced dead. His death was caused by gun shot wounds to the chest.